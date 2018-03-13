NVR, Inc. (NVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NVR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.64 billion. NVR reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVR will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVR.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.95 by ($5.54). NVR had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.80 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,064.50.

Shares of NVR (NVR) traded up $33.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,090.00. 33,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NVR has a twelve month low of $1,990.00 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a market cap of $11,380.00, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,000.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total transaction of $2,044,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,063 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

