Nuvista Energy (NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVA. National Bank Financial upgraded Nuvista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvista Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.81.

Shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.22. The company had a trading volume of 518,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,647. The firm has a market cap of $1,280.00, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.45. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$9.16.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney).

