Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) remained flat at $$12.53 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,433. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

