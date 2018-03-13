Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE NMS) remained flat at $$13.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

