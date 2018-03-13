Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE JGH) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929. Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

In other news, Chairman William J. Schneider sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $385,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

