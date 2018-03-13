Nutanix (NTNX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vetr downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,876.02, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.13. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 270.61% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 300,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $10,608,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,549,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,808,918 shares of company stock valued at $104,706,913 in the last 90 days. 19.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 325,821 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nutanix by 661.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nutanix by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

