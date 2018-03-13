Noven Financial Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Noven Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ DVY) opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.53 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17,210.00, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

