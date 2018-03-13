NovaGold Resources (NG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NovaGold Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG ) opened at $4.00 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,250.00, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.01.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 448.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 118,958 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

