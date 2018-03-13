NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Plans Dividend of $0.55

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

NorthWestern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of NorthWestern (NWE) traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 180,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,660. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,522.72, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.33%. analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $103,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,793.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $50,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

