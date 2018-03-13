Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Keras Resources (LON:KRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 0.38 ($0.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Keras Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Keras Resources alerts:

Shares of Keras Resources (KRS) opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday. Keras Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/northland-securities-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-keras-resources-krs.html.

In other news, insider Dave Reeves bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($55,263.89).

About Keras Resources

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex Plc, is a gold mining company. It is principally engaged in the gold mining and exploration. Its segments include Gold, Iron Ore, Manganese and Other operations. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa, West Africa and Other operations. The main areas of activity are in Australia, with some limited work at the Company’s manganese project in Togo.

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.