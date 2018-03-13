Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harris accounts for about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,352,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,435,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harris by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,600,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,218,281,000 after acquiring an additional 751,366 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Harris by 122,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 608,967 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harris by 924.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,916,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 192,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $12,221,320. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Harris Co. ( NYSE HRS ) opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18,726.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $161.04.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Harris’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation is a technology company that provides products, systems and services that have defense and civil government applications, as well as commercial applications. It offers its products and services to government and commercial customer. It operates in four segments: Communication Systems, which serves markets in tactical communications and defense, and public safety networks; Space and Intelligence Systems, which provides complete Earth observation, environmental, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions from advanced sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics; Electronic Systems, which offers a portfolio of solutions in electronic warfare, avionics, wireless and technology, among others, and Critical Networks, which provides managed services supporting air traffic management, energy and maritime communications, and ground network operation and sustainment, as well as information technology (IT) and engineering services.

