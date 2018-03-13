Nordson Co. (NDSN) CEO Sells $7,599,900.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $7,599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nordson Co. (NDSN) opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.85%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nordson by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after acquiring an additional 503,093 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 289,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

