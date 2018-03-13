Nomura Research In (NRILY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Nomura Research In (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomura Research In in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research In from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Nomura Research In ( OTCMKTS NRILY ) traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The company has a market cap of $11,137.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nomura Research In has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Nomura Research In Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting services to develop business strategies, reengineer operations, support government/public agencies, and implement administrative reforms; and systems consulting services to enhance the use of IT, including IT strategic development, business reengineering planning and execution support, standardized architecture implementation, global cross-functional IT governance, and others.

