Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,773 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,675,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,319,000 after acquiring an additional 898,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cummins by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,296,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,351,000 after acquiring an additional 819,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,065,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.61.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.61%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.
