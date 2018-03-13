Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $100,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $191,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 244.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, EVP Mark Horgan acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,768.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4,744.24, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-4-04-million-position-in-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx.html.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.