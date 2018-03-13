Noble Co. (NE) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC trimmed its position in Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,064,657 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Noble were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Noble by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Noble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,343,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of Noble Co. ( NYSE:NE ) opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,053.73, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Noble Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $329.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.67 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Noble Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

