NN, Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for NN in a report issued on Saturday. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. NN had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.87%. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NN (NASDAQ NNBR) opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $672.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.83. NN has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,222,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in NN by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 507,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

