NMI (NMIH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get NMI alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NMIH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH ) opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1,310.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/nmi-nmih-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.