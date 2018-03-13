Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 152,010 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 220.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,547,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,980,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,821,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,772,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,943,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $709,009,000 after acquiring an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,608,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $530,960,000 after acquiring an additional 309,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,805,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $440,689,000 after acquiring an additional 407,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,672.27, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

