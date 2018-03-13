NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Cap of $19.35 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $14,752.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Tradesatoshi, YoBit and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.01924860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007255 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 132,185,463,284 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.”

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tradesatoshi, FreiExchange, Graviex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

