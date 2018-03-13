Newmont Mining (NEM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newmont Mining earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4604857796475 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Newmont Mining ( NYSE NEM ) traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Newmont Mining has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $373,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $1,242,786. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

