New Residential Investment (NRZ) Cut to Buy at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $18.60 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRZ. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) opened at $17.00 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $5,650.00, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,640,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,913,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11,974.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 693,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 688,069 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,843,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 571,554 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

