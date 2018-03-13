New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,693.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 89,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,618 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $99,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.97. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $705.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

