Nevro Corp (NVRO) Receives $99.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $560,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 14,458 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $1,204,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,913,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,592,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 39,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,516,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,685,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,570,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nevro by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,338,000 after buying an additional 108,289 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,026. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2,569.86, a PE ratio of -69.49 and a beta of -0.51.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $97.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

