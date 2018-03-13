Netflix (NFLX) PT Raised to $360.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Piper Jaffray Companies to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.83 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.79.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) opened at $321.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139,430.00, a PE ratio of 224.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $132,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,872.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 91,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $17,364,484.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,861 shares in the company, valued at $17,364,484.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,489 shares of company stock worth $116,251,464. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

