Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 700 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.85, for a total value of $225,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,563.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $333.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.4% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.28 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

