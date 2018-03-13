Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics ( NEOS ) opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.52, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

