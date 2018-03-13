Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $86,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $21,853,694.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,904,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,925 shares of company stock valued at $40,642,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.85% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-holdings-lifted-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.