Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE NMM) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 339,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.61, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.64.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.86 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 target price on Navios Maritime Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

