Nautilus (NLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.75 price target on shares of Nautilus in a report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of Nautilus ( NYSE NLS ) opened at $13.15 on Friday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Nautilus had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $146,697.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $440,700. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 38.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/nautilus-nls-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.