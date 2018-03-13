National Express Group (NEX) Price Target Raised to GBX 445

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 440 ($6.08) to GBX 445 ($6.15) in a research note released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.39) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 432 ($5.97) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 417.18 ($5.76).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) opened at GBX 389.60 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,990.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,693.91. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.55).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $4.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £243,005.10 ($335,735.15). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 91,838 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £361,841.72 ($499,919.48).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Express Group (NEX) Price Target Raised to GBX 445” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/national-express-group-nex-price-target-raised-to-gbx-445.html.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company’s segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from nine garages across the West Midlands.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.