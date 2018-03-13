National Beverage (FIZZ) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.48% from the stock’s previous close.
FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ FIZZ) traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,587. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,222.75, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.
