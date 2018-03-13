National Beverage (FIZZ) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.48% from the stock’s previous close.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ FIZZ) traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,587. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,222.75, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. National Beverage had a return on equity of 56.83% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

