Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Holdings Cut by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 138,888.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 162.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 50,595 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,048,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,546,938.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,837 shares of company stock worth $3,442,932 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.23.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,412.49, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

