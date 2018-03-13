Namecoin Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00021793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Altcoin Trader. Namecoin has a total market cap of $28.87 million and $106,700.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,100.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.68 or 0.11264800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00190413 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.01744050 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001975 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, BX Thailand, YoBit, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and WEX. It is not possible to buy Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

