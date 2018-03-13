Mysterium 24-Hour Volume Hits $159,883.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex and Liqui. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $159,883.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00920355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010932 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00088911 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00206230 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium’s launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.