Myokardia (MYOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Myokardia (MYOK) opened at $51.00 on Friday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,905.75, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 3.35.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $214,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,794.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $123,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,042,887.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 848,326 shares of company stock valued at $35,859,872. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 521,031 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myokardia by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 863,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 466,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myokardia by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Myokardia by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 710,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

