MUSE Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $113.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One MUSE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00013667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00919650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011060 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00108009 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00210892 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 1,524,840,478 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.