Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,212,000 after acquiring an additional 456,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,666,000 after acquiring an additional 313,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 27.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 700,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 152,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Msci by 1,752.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $13,610,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) opened at $154.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $13,772.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $154.47.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.68 million. Msci had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 108.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/msci-inc-msci-shares-bought-by-profund-advisors-llc.html.

About Msci

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.