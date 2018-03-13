MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Holdings Trimmed by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 160,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 150.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 14,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,476,515.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $1,125,457.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 over the last 90 days. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $5,272.99, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 10th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Holdings Trimmed by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm-holdings-trimmed-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.