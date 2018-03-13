Mplx Lp (MPLX) Receives $41.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.55.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mplx by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Mplx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 132,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Mplx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 35,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx ( NYSE MPLX ) traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,828.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.04 million. Mplx had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.6075 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 231.43%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

