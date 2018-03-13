Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.536019820571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 327,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,976. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn purchased 5,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/motorcar-parts-of-america-mpaa-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.