Morguard Co. (MRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.
Morguard (TSE:MRC) opened at C$172.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.51. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$163.99 and a 12-month high of C$197.50.
Morguard Company Profile
Morguard Corporation is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard Residential REIT and Morguard REIT, owns a portfolio of over 175 multi-unit residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties located in Canada and in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.