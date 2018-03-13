Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) opened at C$172.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.51. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$163.99 and a 12-month high of C$197.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/morguard-co-mrc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15.html.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard Residential REIT and Morguard REIT, owns a portfolio of over 175 multi-unit residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties located in Canada and in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.