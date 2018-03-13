Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) in a research report report published on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE CNXM) opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.48 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.67%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly CONE Midstream Partners LP, is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

