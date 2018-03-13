Morgan Stanley Increases SEGRO (SGRO) Price Target to GBX 720

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 610 ($8.43) to GBX 720 ($9.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.84) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.43) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.84) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 596.75 ($8.24).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO (LON SGRO) opened at GBX 607.40 ($8.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,090.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.17. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 444.27 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607.80 ($8.40).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 19.60 ($0.27) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The business had revenue of £334.70 million for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 400.00% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/morgan-stanley-increases-segro-sgro-price-target-to-gbx-720.html.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.