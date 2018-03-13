Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Holdings Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,908,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $7,173,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group lowered Monster Beverage to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $435,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $902,322.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 967,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,429,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,796 shares of company stock worth $17,615,686 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

