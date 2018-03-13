Monsanto (MON) Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,277.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Shares of Monsanto (NYSE MON) opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54,443.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Monsanto has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $124.20.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Monsanto had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

