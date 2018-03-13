Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Director Aaref Hilaly Sells 10,269 Shares

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Aaref Hilaly sold 10,269 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $49,393.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaref Hilaly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Aaref Hilaly sold 6,053 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $29,175.46.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Aaref Hilaly sold 20,131 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $97,232.73.

On Friday, March 2nd, Aaref Hilaly sold 3,961 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $19,329.68.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Aaref Hilaly sold 504 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $2,469.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Aaref Hilaly sold 7,424 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $36,897.28.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aaref Hilaly sold 7,566 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $38,586.60.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aaref Hilaly sold 9,131 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,294.17.

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 167.00% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 16.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 20.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOBL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Mobileiron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

