MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index (IWV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index in the 4th quarter worth $5,939,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Simply Money Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index in the 4th quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,410.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. iShares Russell 3000 Index has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $169.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

