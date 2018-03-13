MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,888,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 800,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,428,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 12,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $490,035.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17,213.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

