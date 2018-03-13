MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,514,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 78,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,440.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.047 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

